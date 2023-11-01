Pokémon Go Diá de Muertos field research tasks and rewards

The Día de Muertos event has returned to Pokémon Go in 2023, starting the day after the Halloween event ends, and lasting for two days.

Like last year, you can collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and can benefit from bonuses like double catch Candy and increased Lure and Incense time.

There's also two new costume Pokémon to collect during this Día de Muertos event, and three returning costume Pokémon, so make sure you take the time to add them to your collection.

Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go The Día de Muertos event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends. Here are the Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Make a Great Throw reward - Sunkern encounter

reward - Sunkern encounter Make a Nice Curveball Throw reward - Drifloon or Litwick encounter

reward - Drifloon or Litwick encounter Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Cempasúchil Crown Cubone encounter

reward - Cempasúchil Crown Cubone encounter Win a Gym Battle reward - Alolan Marowak encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Alolan Marowak and Litwick can be caught via event-exclusive field research tasks.

