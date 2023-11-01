Pokémon Go Diá de Muertos field research tasks and rewards
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Día de Muertos event!
The Día de Muertos event has returned to Pokémon Go in 2023, starting the day after the Halloween event ends, and lasting for two days.
Like last year, you can collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and can benefit from bonuses like double catch Candy and increased Lure and Incense time.
There's also two new costume Pokémon to collect during this Día de Muertos event, and three returning costume Pokémon, so make sure you take the time to add them to your collection.
On this page:
Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go
The Día de Muertos event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it.
These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Make a Great Throw reward - Sunkern encounter
- Make a Nice Curveball Throw reward - Drifloon or Litwick encounter
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Cempasúchil Crown Cubone encounter
- Win a Gym Battle reward - Alolan Marowak encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Halloween event has returned, bringing with it Greavard and Houndstone. Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. You can also work on the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and compete in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Everything else you need to know about the Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go
You can enjoy three bonuses throughout the Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go, with the first being double catch Candy. Along with this, both Lure Modules and Incense, though not Daily Adventure Incense, will last for 90 minutes during the event. If you're playing the event in Latin America and the Caribbean, you also get additional Candy for transferring Pokémon.
There are also two new costume Pokémon arriving for this event - Cempasúchil Crown Cubone, and Marowak. Cempasúchil Crown Duskull and its evolutions also make a return this year. You need 25 Duskull Candy to evolve Cempasúchil Crown Duskull into Cempasúchil Crown Dusclops, and 100 Duskull Candy to evolve Cempasúchil Crown Dusclops into Cempasúchil Crown Dusknoir.
You'll have no problem catching Cempasúchil Cubone as it can be found in the wild, through field research tasks, one-star raids, and with Incense and Lure Modules. Once you have one of these special Cubones you can evolve it into a Cempasúchil Crown Marowak by using 50 Cubone Candy.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Día de Muertos event:
- Sunkern
- Sableye
- Roselia
- Cempasúchil Crown Duskull
- Drifloon
- Litwick
- Yamask
- Phantump
- Cempasúchil Crown Cubone
The above Pokémon will be appearing even more often if you live in either Latin America or the Caribbean.
The Pokémon listed below are appearing more frequently when you use either Incense or Lure Modules during the event:
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Houndour
- Sableye
- Roselia
- Cempasúchil Crown Duskull
- Drifloon
- Cempasúchil Crown Cubone
- Flabébé (Orange Form)
Again, these Pokémon will appear even more frequently if you live in either Latin America or the Caribbean.
Cempasúchil Crown Cubone is the only Pokémon in one-star raids throughout the event. Azumarill, Hariyama, and Bombirdier are in three-star raids, while Darkrai and Mega Banette remain in five-star and Mega Raids respectively.
You'll also be able to enter Duskull in PokéStop Showcases.
Finally, you'll be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop, and the Día de Muertos avatar item returns for the event, sticking around in the shop even when the event ends.
Hope you enjoy this year's Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go!