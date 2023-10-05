Pokémon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Event Timed Research quest steps, Collection Challenge and research tasks
Detective Pikachu returns to Pokémon Go!
The Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon Go unsurprisingly celebrates the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on the Nintendo Switch.
It also marks the return of Detective Hat Pikachu - a costume Pokémon which hasn’t been seen in Pokémon Go for a number of years. So if you want to catch this special Pikachu, and evolve it into Detective Hat Raichu, make sure you’re out and about during the Detective Pikachu Returns event!
There’s also the Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research quest, a Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks to keep you busy too.
On this page:
'Detective Pikachu Returns Event Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
The Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research is a Pokémon Go quest running throughout the event sharing its name.
Due to being a timed research quest, you must complete Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research before Monday 9th October at 8pm (local time). Missing this deadline will cause you to lose access to its rewards!
Below you’ll find all of the Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research quest steps and rewards - just be prepared for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research' Step 1 of 2
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Detective Pikachu encounter
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Detective Pikachu encounter
- Complete 6 Field Research tasks - Detective Pikachu encounter
- Explore 1km - Detective Pikachu encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Detective Pikachu encounter
Rewards: 1500 XP and 1500 Stardust
After you complete this step, Professor Willow will ask you to guess which Pokémon he is describing. Your answer will determine one of the rewards you'll recieve from the second quest step. The correct answer is Sudowoodo.
'Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research' Step 2 of 2
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym - Correct answer reward: Detective Pikachu encounter. Incorrect answer reward: 25 XP
Rewards: 25 XP
Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Monday 9th October at 8pm (local time).
Completing this Collection Challenge will not only grant you a selection of rewards, but add it to your Elite Collector Medal. If you don’t complete it before the deadline, however, this challenge will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Sudowoodo - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Grass-type Pokémon or catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost) or seasonal field research tasks (Make 5 Nice Throws or hatch an Egg)
- Snivy - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Flying-type Pokémon or take a snapshot of wild Water-type Pokémon) or seasonal field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)
- Rowlet - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon or catch a Water-type Pokémon or seasonal field research task (Powe up Pokémon 7 times)
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust.
Detective Pikachu Returns field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive field research tasks for the Detective Pikachu Returns event can be collected by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go.
While these tasks can be saved in the field research collection to be completed after the event ends, we recommend finishing some during Detective Pikachu Returns as their rewards can help you complete the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Detective Pikachu Returns field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch a Flying-type Pokémon reward - Snivy encounter
- Catch a Grass-type Pokémon reward - Sudowoodo encounter
- Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon reward - Rowlet encounter
- Catch a Water-type Pokémon reward - Rowlet encounter
- Catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Sudowoodo encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Water-type Pokémon reward - Snivy encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon Go
The Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon Go is running until Monday 9th October at 8pm (local time). During this event, you’ll earn double XP from spinning PokéStops and a Pikachu wearing a detective hat will photobomb a picture once a day. On the subject of detective-hat-wearing-Pikachus…
This event marks the first time Detective Hat Pikachu has returned to Pokémon Go since its initial release back in 2019! So if you missed this costume Pokémon or simply weren’t playing Pokémon Go back then, make sure you take the time to catch a Detective Hat Pikachu. Who knows you may even catch a shiny one.
It's important to note that the 2023 Detective Hat Pikachu has a different entry in your Event Pokémon Pokédex, so, even if you catch a Detective Hat Pikachu back in 2019, you'll want to catch at least one during this event if you wish to fill in this entry.
You should catch a couple of Detective Hat Pikachus anyway, because, by using 50 Pikachu Candy, it can be evolved into Detective Hat Raichu. Evolution is the only way to obtain this costume Pokémon, so make sure you take the time to add it to your collection.
The Detective Pikachu Returns event also sees the release of a new costume Pokémon - Slowpoke wearing a hat. It really is just a Slowpoke wearing a brown hat… This 'creative' decision can be found in the wild throughout the event if you collect costume Pokémon.
A number of other Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Detective Pikachu Returns event:
- Detective Hat Pikachu
- Growlithe
- Slowpoke wearing a hat
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Magikarp
- Xatu
- Bellossom
- Lotad
- Chimecho
- Bronzor
- Ducklett
- Cutiefly
- Falinks
Finally, a new detective-themed avatar pose will be available for sale in the in-game avatar shop.
Hope you enjoy the Detective Pikachu Returns event!