Pokémon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Event Timed Research quest steps, Collection Challenge and research tasks

The Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon Go unsurprisingly celebrates the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on the Nintendo Switch.

It also marks the return of Detective Hat Pikachu - a costume Pokémon which hasn’t been seen in Pokémon Go for a number of years. So if you want to catch this special Pikachu, and evolve it into Detective Hat Raichu, make sure you’re out and about during the Detective Pikachu Returns event!

There’s also the Detective Pikachu Returns Event: Timed Research quest, a Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks to keep you busy too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Monday 9th October at 8pm (local time). Completing this Collection Challenge will not only grant you a selection of rewards, but add it to your Elite Collector Medal. If you don’t complete it before the deadline, however, this challenge will vanish forever. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Sudowoodo - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Grass-type Pokémon or catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost) or seasonal field research tasks (Make 5 Nice Throws or hatch an Egg)

- Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Grass-type Pokémon or catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost) or seasonal field research tasks (Make 5 Nice Throws or hatch an Egg) Snivy - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Flying-type Pokémon or take a snapshot of wild Water-type Pokémon) or seasonal field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)

- Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Flying-type Pokémon or take a snapshot of wild Water-type Pokémon) or seasonal field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) Rowlet - Event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon or catch a Water-type Pokémon or seasonal field research task (Powe up Pokémon 7 times) Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust.

Detective Pikachu Returns field research tasks in Pokémon Go Event-exclusive field research tasks for the Detective Pikachu Returns event can be collected by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in the field research collection to be completed after the event ends, we recommend finishing some during Detective Pikachu Returns as their rewards can help you complete the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Detective Pikachu Returns field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch a Flying-type Pokémon reward - Snivy encounter

reward - Snivy encounter Catch a Grass-type Pokémon reward - Sudowoodo encounter

reward - Sudowoodo encounter Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon reward - Rowlet encounter

reward - Rowlet encounter Catch a Water-type Pokémon reward - Rowlet encounter

reward - Rowlet encounter Catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Sudowoodo encounter

reward - Sudowoodo encounter Take a snapshot of a wild Water-type Pokémon reward - Snivy encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Encounters with Snivy and Rowlet can be earned by completing the above field research tasks.