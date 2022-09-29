If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Play as a buff goat in Fortnite thanks to Goat Simulator 3

You herd me right.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Goat Simulator 3 gameplay screenshot

A Goat Simulator 3 outfit will be given in-game to Fortnite players who buys Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store.

After purchasing Goat Simulator 3, players will need to log into Fornite with the same Epic Games account, where they'll receive their goat outfit.

The outfit itself is... something.

Watch on YouTube
Goat Simulator 3 pre-udder trailer.

Literally called "A Goat", the outfit consists of Goat Simulator's protagonist Pilgor looking weirdly buff and wearing a crop top, jeans, and a belt with the number 3 engraved on it. The crop top has the letters "RGDL" printed on it, presumably standing for "ragdoll" (as a goat is prone to do).

The promotion is running until 4.59 am 30th September 2023 (UK time), as specifically mentioned in a blog post on the Epic Store.

For any Fortnite players that purely want A Goat without having to buy Goat Simulator 3, the outfit will go on sale in the Item Shop on 26th November.

Elin Hamberg, lead artist at Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain North, explained the muscles were added to give Pilgor a "Fortnite twist" as opposed to the series' hyperrealistic style. "If the thought of transforming into a questionably named, half goat/half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top is still your thing – live your best life,” Hamberg continued.

The Goat Simulator account on Twitter has provided a training montage, in case you were curious about how Pilgor got that sweet, ripped bod.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch