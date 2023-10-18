Nintendo removes videos of modded Super Mario Bros. Wonder with swearing flowers

Nintendo is taking down videos that show a modded version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder with swearing flowers.

The game isn't even out yet, but already it's playable on PC via emulators and leaked copies. That means it's moddable too.

That's exactly what modder Contendo did, making all the talking flowers in the game swear.

When Mario passes by one of these cute, innocent-looking plants, it now responds with a resounding "Fuck you!".

Nintendo has, understandably, decided it is not going to stand for that and Contendo's videos - shared on X, formerly Twitter - have since been removed.

"The video is funnier now honestly," said the modder.

"The video is funnier now honestly lol pic.twitter.com/GxOcJZOldP — Contendo (@ContendoYT) October 18, 2023

Another modder, teesam, has managed to create the head of Sans from Undertale out of blocks, with a talking flower on its head questioning "SANS???".

my favourite thing about mario wonder is that you never know what you're going to find pic.twitter.com/4ecOaPKKOQ — teesam (formerly TS4M) (@teesammods) October 15, 2023

Responding to the video, teesam claimed the game shares formats with Tears of the Kingdom, making it "surprisingly easy" to modify.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is due out this Friday, 18th October. But beware, spoilers are already out there - on top of these modded memes.

And no, the game wasn't inspired by the Super Mario Bros. Movie.