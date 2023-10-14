Watch the EGX stages live!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder leaks online

It's-a steal.

Elephant Mario in the 2D Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Image credit: Nintendo
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Brace yourself, Mario fans – unsanctioned footage from the highly-anticipated new Super Mario Bros. adventure has leaked online days ahead of its official release date.

According to commenters in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, it seems as though the game is circulating illegally via ROM sites, with various comments and posts that seemingly shared links to the pirated software deleted from the thread.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023.Watch on YouTube

"Who tf cares about spoilers in a Mario game," posited one commenter. "It's not like the story is important lol."

"What's up with people here that absolutely cannot comprehend that mechanical/content spoilers are more important for some people than story spoilers," countered another.

"You don't get it. Mario has the best and most intricate writing of any game," added mightylordredbeard. "It's full of layers and continuity. Much like the souls games, the story is in the environment and the emotion on the characters faces. It’s a story about love, death, betrayal, war, chaos, sex, affairs, and apocalypse. To be fair you have to have a very high IQ to get it."

"At some point in this last level I triggered an event which sent the Bulrushes charging en masse, until there was a huge herd of them rushing over the landscape and blasting everything in their path," Chris Donlan wrote in his fab Super Mario Bros Wonder preview.

"I was just about clinging on top, in the game's new Elephant Mario costume, and wondering if the pace of the level would ever return to normal. I'm sure I missed dozens of funny little things I could have done here, but that's the point, I think. These are hectic levels made to be replayed and re-explored. You sound out every corner over time as you look for new secrets until you're sure - just about - that there is nothing left."

And don't forget that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is playable in the UK for the first time at this weekend's EGX.

About the Author
Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

Comments
