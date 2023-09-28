If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder playable at EGX in UK first

Flower power.

Elephant Mario in the 2D Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Ed Nightingale
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be playable in the UK for the first time at EGX.

Nintendo's forthcoming side-scroller is a fresh take on the world of Mario that's set to release on 20th October.

EGX, then, is a chance to check out Elephant Mario in all his glory in advance. It'll take place from 12th-15th October at London's ExCel and is run by Eurogamer parent company ReedPop.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023Watch on YouTube

There will be more too as Nintendo's booth will include multiple photo opportunities, as well as other Switch games in the Family Zone. Mario and Luigi will also be in attendance.

"Nintendo UK is excited to partner with EGX to bring the first UK hands on play of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to attendees," said Kalpesh Tailor, head of communications at Nintendo UK.

"We're excited to see everyone get to experience the power of the Wonder Flower and the unexpected surprises that will bring. EGX brings players together, which is at the heart of everything we do, and can't wait to share these experiences with everyone in October."

Among other companies, Sega will also be attending with a European first hands-on for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as well as demos of Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, and Sonic Superstars.

At Gamescom Tom went hands-on with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and interviewed the developers on how Nintendo is reinventing its classic side-scrolling formula.

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

