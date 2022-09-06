New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropping tomorrow

A new trailer for the forthcoming duo Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to drop tomorrow.

Keep an eye on the Pokémon YouTube channel at 2pm UK time for "the latest news".

The game is set for release on 18th November, so expect more information to be divulged in the run-up to release.

The last new video was in August, which focused on competitive play and introduced new Pokémon Cyclizar who fans believe may be a pre-evolution of the game's legendary 'mon.

Before that, the August livestream introduced Fidough and Terastallising.

🚨 A new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



🚨 A new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 2:00 p.m. BST on 7th September for the latest news!#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/RDCaZns2CC — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) September 6, 2022

Perhaps in this new video we'll get a more detailed look at the newly revealed Grafaiai artist monkey Pokémon.

Or perhaps we'll see more of the starters, Lechonk, and the hot professors?

Until then, check out our list of all new Pokémon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet so far.