If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropping tomorrow

A Lechonky update?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
A pokemon trainer in Scarlet and Violet

A new trailer for the forthcoming duo Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to drop tomorrow.

Keep an eye on the Pokémon YouTube channel at 2pm UK time for "the latest news".

The game is set for release on 18th November, so expect more information to be divulged in the run-up to release.

Watch on YouTube
Check out Grafaiai, a very territorial Pokémon!

The last new video was in August, which focused on competitive play and introduced new Pokémon Cyclizar who fans believe may be a pre-evolution of the game's legendary 'mon.

Before that, the August livestream introduced Fidough and Terastallising.

Perhaps in this new video we'll get a more detailed look at the newly revealed Grafaiai artist monkey Pokémon.

Or perhaps we'll see more of the starters, Lechonk, and the hot professors?

Until then, check out our list of all new Pokémon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet so far.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch