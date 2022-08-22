If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans believe new Pokémon is a pre-evolution of Scarlet and Violet's Legendaries

News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Over the weekend, we got a look at a brand new Pokémon.

This new addition is Cyclizar, and it was featured as part of a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, shown during the closing ceremony of this year's Pokémon World Championships.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows Cyclizar with motorbike-esque appendages that are very similar to fellow bipedal reptile-like legendary Koraidon. It also shows off a new move called "Shed Tail", which allows players to create a substitute and then "swap places with a party Pokémon in waiting".

Introducing Cyclizar!

While this new move, and the other additions coming to Scarlet and Violet, are a nice touch for sure, what has got most people talking is how Cyclizar looks.

In fact, the similarities between this new Pokémon and the games' respective Legendary creatures have led many to suspect Cyclizar is a pre-evolution to Koraidon and Miraidon.

"This had to be the pre-evolution of Koraidon & Miraidon, it is 100 percent the design of both of them," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another user surmises that, as Violet and Scarlet are looking to bring a past and future essence to their gameplay, perhaps Cyclizar is actually the modern day version of these two Legendaries.

Meanwhile, another jokes it could just be a beta version of the Legendaries.

In other Pokémon related news, following this year's London event, the Pokémon 2023 World Championships have been announced for Yokohama, Japan. This is especially notable given that Japan still has strict rules in place due to Covid.

At the time of writing, no dates for this event have been announced.

