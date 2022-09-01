Grafaiai, the latest addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, officially revealed

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the next Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: Grafaiai.

The Pokémon has been teased all week with a series of images taken by a Paldean photographer featuring brightly coloured markings in a forest.

Now, in a new documentary format video, we finally got a look at the little painter.

Grafaiai makes its mark! | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Fans had been speculating if this Pokémon would be an evolution of an existing monster, though it seems this is an all new 'mon.

The documentary-style video shows a photographer setting up his cameras to capture footage. If only David Attenborough was narrating.

The Grafaiai's markings give off a sweet scent which lures in other Pokémon, such as a Scatterbug in this video. It eats berries and then paints with its fingers, matching the colours of the berries. Painting is used to claim territory over other Grafaiai.

At the end we finally get a full look at the Pokémon: a sort of goblin-monkey hybrid with big eyes and ears, which snorts paint all over the camera.

A further video tweeted by Nintendo gives us a look at the Pokémon in-game. It's a Toxic Monkey Poison/Normal-type Pokémon that attacks foes by spitting at them.

Grafaiai will debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due out on Nintendo Switch on 18th November.