If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grafaiai, the latest addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, officially revealed

Softly, softly, catchy, monkey.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Grafaiai in its documentary reveal video

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the next Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: Grafaiai.

The Pokémon has been teased all week with a series of images taken by a Paldean photographer featuring brightly coloured markings in a forest.

Now, in a new documentary format video, we finally got a look at the little painter.

Grafaiai makes its mark! | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Fans had been speculating if this Pokémon would be an evolution of an existing monster, though it seems this is an all new 'mon.

The documentary-style video shows a photographer setting up his cameras to capture footage. If only David Attenborough was narrating.

The Grafaiai's markings give off a sweet scent which lures in other Pokémon, such as a Scatterbug in this video. It eats berries and then paints with its fingers, matching the colours of the berries. Painting is used to claim territory over other Grafaiai.

At the end we finally get a full look at the Pokémon: a sort of goblin-monkey hybrid with big eyes and ears, which snorts paint all over the camera.

A further video tweeted by Nintendo gives us a look at the Pokémon in-game. It's a Toxic Monkey Poison/Normal-type Pokémon that attacks foes by spitting at them.

Grafaiai will debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due out on Nintendo Switch on 18th November.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch