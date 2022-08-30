Looks like another new Pokémon will be revealed soon

It looks like another new Pokémon from the forthcoming Scarlet and Violet is set to be revealed soon.

Yesterday a tweet from the official Pokémon account showed "photographs" from a Paldean photographer showing "strange markings".

Today it's confirmed these are from a new Pokémon called Grafaiai who's "quite difficult to catch in action".

The photos themselves are of coloured stripes across tree bark.

"He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon!" reads the new tweet.

Hey Trainers! We’ve managed to obtain these photos of some strange markings taken by a photographer from Paldea. 📸



They seem to be getting a lot of attention from the region’s citizens…



Any guesses what they could mean? 🤔#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/BRiJRkgfwr — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 29, 2022

Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai!



As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.



He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! pic.twitter.com/1IporNVMi2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 30, 2022

So far, fans are speculating this could be an evolution for either Girafarig (going by the similar names) or for Smeargle, whose tail resembles a paintbrush.

Or is this brand new? Graf- seems to relate to graffiti, could -aiai relate to a primate hiding in trees?

The Pokémon Company has already revealed a number of new monsters to be found in the Mediterranean-inspired Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet.

It's three starter Pokémon are Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Then there's Lechonk the pig, Pawmi the electric mouse, Smoliv the...olive, and Fidough the bread dog.

Both games will feature its own legendary Pokémon - either Miraidon or Koraidon - with Cyclizar perhaps acting as a pre-evolution.