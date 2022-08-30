If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like another new Pokémon will be revealed soon

What is Grafaiai?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Grafaiai pokemon teaser

It looks like another new Pokémon from the forthcoming Scarlet and Violet is set to be revealed soon.

Yesterday a tweet from the official Pokémon account showed "photographs" from a Paldean photographer showing "strange markings".

Today it's confirmed these are from a new Pokémon called Grafaiai who's "quite difficult to catch in action".

Watch on YouTube
Competitive Play Trailer | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

The photos themselves are of coloured stripes across tree bark.

"He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon!" reads the new tweet.

So far, fans are speculating this could be an evolution for either Girafarig (going by the similar names) or for Smeargle, whose tail resembles a paintbrush.

Or is this brand new? Graf- seems to relate to graffiti, could -aiai relate to a primate hiding in trees?

The Pokémon Company has already revealed a number of new monsters to be found in the Mediterranean-inspired Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet.

It's three starter Pokémon are Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Then there's Lechonk the pig, Pawmi the electric mouse, Smoliv the...olive, and Fidough the bread dog.

Both games will feature its own legendary Pokémon - either Miraidon or Koraidon - with Cyclizar perhaps acting as a pre-evolution.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch