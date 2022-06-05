New leak hints at a release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns

It looks like pre-orders for Marvel's Midnight Suns are about to go live ahead of an October release date.

That's according to a new leak - which the source insists was obtained via an anonymous online retailer - that seemingly backs up prior claims that the game is set to release on 6th October and will be available in three flavours: a standard, enhanced, and legendary edition.

The claims may have flown entirely under the radar, but the images accompanying the leaker's tweets - thought to have been box art - have all been zapped with a copyright notice from a senior legal assistant at Take-Two, leading many to believe they are genuine.

The content of the thread is still there, however, and states that the Enhanced Edition comes with five premium skins, whilst the Legendary Edition includes 23 premium skins and the four-DLC season pass. The latter also comes with alternate cover art, too.

If true, the leak also reveals two hitherto unknown Marvel heroes set to join the cast. Up until this point, we were expecting appearances from Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Magik, Nico Minoru, and Wolverine, but two more heroes were included in the box art graphics: Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch.

We figured it wouldn't be long before we got a release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns as it had recently been age-rated in South Korea.

The age classification - deliberated on 13th May and published on Friday 14th - suggests the tactical card-battle RPG may be coming to PC, Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles sooner than expected, not least because it was also recently rated in Australia, too, where it was given a "mature" rating. Officially, though, Marvel's Midnight Suns is still slated for a "second half of 2022" release.

Marvel's Midnight Suns takes inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book run of the mid-90s, which told the story of a band of supernatural superheroes as they battled against Lilith, Mother of All Demons.

As Matt helpfully summarised for us when the gameplay trailer dropped, in Firaxis' game, Lilith has been resurrected by Hydra and will stop at nothing to fulfil a prophecy and bring back her master using the full force of her demonic army. In response to this hellish threat, the Caretaker chooses to reform the Midnight Sons with a few new heroes in tow - including the Avengers, who decide to revive legendary hero The Hunter, the child of Lilith and the only one known to have defeated her before.