If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's Sonic Prime animated series gets December release date

Tales, Knuckles, Amy, and Rouge confirmed.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

It's all looking a bit Sonic the Hedgehog as the year nears its end; not only does the blue streak make his video game return next month in Sonic Frontiers, Netflix has confirmed its 3D animated series Sonic Prime is hitting the streaming service on Thursday, 15th December.

Sonic Prime was announced last February, after a bit of a premature reveal toward the end of 2020, with Netflix promising a 24-episode series that would send Sonic on a "journey of self-discovery and redemption" in which the "fate of a strange new multiverse" was in his hands.

Since then, we've had teases, plus a slightly more revealing 40-second trailer, confirming appearance from Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and Big the Cat - who appears to be having something of a renaissance this year, seeing as he's also been sighted in Sonic Frontiers.

Watch on YouTube
Sonic Prime - Teaser Trailer.

News of Sonic Prime's 15th December arrival on Netflix comes via IGN, which also offered an updated blurb for the series. Here, we learn Sonic Prime's "literal universe-shattering" starting point is the result of a run-in with Dr. Eggman. "Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends," it continues, "Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime".

Knuckles, Tales, Amy Rose, and Rouge are also now confirmed to be part of the animated cast.

Sonic Prime - which stars Canadian voice actor Deven Mack in the lead role, and is being aimed at audiences aged 6 to 11 - is the work of WildBrain's Vancouver studio, with Man of Action Entertainment (creator of Ben 10) showrunning and executive producing.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch