Netflix app adding Spiritfarer

The brilliant Spiritfarer will soon become available to play via the Netflix phone app.

If you're yet to try it, Spiritfarer is a memorable and moving adventure game where you shepard a crew of lost souls into the after life, while slowly upgrading your boat.

In a nutshell, it's a "cosy management game about dying", and one of my favourite games from 2020. If this news means more people get to play it - all the better!

"By marrying Metroidvania, management sim and a good dose of kindness, Spiritfarer manages to feel simultaneously familiar and refreshing," Malindy wrote in Eurogamer's Spiritfarer review.

While still best known for series such as Stranger Things and The Crown, and for mercilessly cancelling almost everything else, Netflix has been slowly building up its mobile game library over the past year.

The widely-praised Immortality is launching on mobile via Netflix, following on from other games such as Moonlighter and Exploding Kittens.

Still, it's believed less than one percent of Netflix subscribers play its games daily.

As for Netflix's usual fare, the streaming company recent wrapped filming on The Witcher season three.