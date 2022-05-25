Moonlighter coming to Netflix mobile game library next week

Moonlighter coming to Netflix mobile game library next weekAlongside original Exploding Kittens - The Game.
Four games will be available next week for Netflix members globally as part of its growing mobile game library.
Moonlighter, Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt, and Dragon Up join Netflix's original Exploding Kittens - The Game.
All four will be out on 31st May, bringing Netflix's total games to 22.
Moonlighter in particular is well worth a visit. Originally released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (followed by Switch and Stadia releases), it sees you balancing dungeon crawling with selling your wares in a customisable shop. It received a Recommended in our review.
Exploding Kittens - The Game, as we previously reported, is a card game based on Netflix's forthcoming adult animation of the same name starring Lucy Liu and Lucifer star Tom Ellis.
Netflix's mobile game service launched last November across iOS and Android.
BIG NEWS: Today we’re launching Dragon Up, Moonlighter, Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt exclusively on mobile for Netflix members around the world! ALSO - excited to share that in ONE WEEK we will also be launching Exploding Kittens - The Game EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/1mwmN14x2p— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2022
