If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's The Witcher season three has wrapped filming

Editing now begins ciri-ously.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

The third season of Netflix's The Witcher show has now wrapped filming.

Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, shared a special message with the cast and crew on the last day.

"What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," he said.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

"Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest."

The script for season three was finished up just after season two aired last December.

It's unclear when the next season will be available, but so far the pattern has been every two years so December 2023 seems like a fair bet.

A plot summary was previously revealed by Netflix, with Geralt taking Ciri into hiding and entrusting Yennefer with her magical training.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch