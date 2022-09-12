Netflix's The Witcher season three has wrapped filming

The third season of Netflix's The Witcher show has now wrapped filming.

Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, shared a special message with the cast and crew on the last day.

"What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," he said.

"Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest."

Season 3 of #TheWitcher has wrapped filming, and Henry Cavill left a nice message to the cast and crew ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3PCwffFGc — The Witcher (@TheWitcherTV) September 11, 2022

The script for season three was finished up just after season two aired last December.

It's unclear when the next season will be available, but so far the pattern has been every two years so December 2023 seems like a fair bet.

A plot summary was previously revealed by Netflix, with Geralt taking Ciri into hiding and entrusting Yennefer with her magical training.