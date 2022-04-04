The Witcher Season 3 plot summary revealed

The Witcher Season 3 has begun production and a plot summary has been revealed.

Following the second season of Netflix’s fantasy saga that released at Christmas, the official Twitter account has shared an image of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri on set in the snow (that's Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan).

If it's hard to ascertain any story from that, the account has also shared a plot summary. Mild spoilers follow.

Of course, it'll follow on from recent events, but it does seem to be veering back towards the plot of the books.

We're also excited to reveal the official plot summary for the upcoming season...#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oqg6LnufBT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The plot summary reads as follows:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

"They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

Recently, CD Projekt revealed that a new video game in the series is also in production, teasing a possible Lynx School. Check out our guide on all the info.