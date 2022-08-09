Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers play its games daily

There are roughly 221 million Netflix subscribers, but only 1.7 million actually engage with the subscription service's games on a daily basis.

To put that into perspective, that is less than one percent of users.

According to Apptopia (via CNBC), Netflix's game offerings have only been downloaded a total of 23.3m times since the company's foray into this market.

This may well be because games themselves do not come as part of the main Netflix app itself. Rather, while the games are only accessible to subscribers, they all have to be downloaded separately from the app store.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix lost almost a million subscribers over a three-month period.

The company is still looking to increase its gaming slate, and perhaps bring in some more subscribers, by doubling its current offering of games to 50 titles by the end of this year.

Part of its strategy to do this has included acquiring new studios, such as Next Games (the developer behind the mobile RPG Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales) and Oxenfree developer Night School.

Elsewhere in the news, the company has been releasing TV adaptations based on numerous video game franchises.

These include the poorly-received Resident Evil series, and the upcoming release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.