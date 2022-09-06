Munna 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Munna in Pokémon Go

September first Spotlight Hour is all about the Dream Eater Pokémon — which I honestly did not expext to be Munna's officially designated category. Either way, this is the perfect time to try to catch the newly released shiny Munna in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Munna is pretty useless in competitive play and raids in Pokémon Go, as is its evolved form, Musharna. However, there's a solid chance that you're still missing shiny, given how new it is, and if you still need the 4* perfect Munna, this is your chance to try to find one.

Even if you're not keen on Munna, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour because of the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside the event.

Munna 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Munna with perfect IV stats.

‘Perfect’ means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Munna based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Munna:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 981 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1063 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Musharna good in PVP?

The good news is that no matter which league you're looking at, both Munna and Musharna run the same attacks: Charge Beam, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam as a second charged move.

From a moves perspective, this combination isn't great – there just isn't enough fast move or shield pressure to go toe-to-weird-foot-spike-thing with either of these two Pokémon, and right now it loses to most meta-relevant Pokémon in both Great League and Ultra League. Similarly, both are worse than useless in Master League

That said, both have the benefit of being fairly bulky, with decent stats in the stamina department. As with all Pokémon in PVP, these two are just a couple of move updates away from being relevant. So, if you're keen on this adorable, pillowy dream eater, you're looking for the classic IV breakdown of 0/12/15 for Great League and an 0/15/15 for Ultra League.

Is there a shiny Munna in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Munna in Pokémon Go was released just last month as part of the Go Fest 2022 Finale!

Munna's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Munna in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Munna you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Munna you need!

If you want to evolve your Munna into a Mushana, you'll need 50 Munna candies and an Unova Stone.

What does shiny Munna look like?

As you can see below, shiny Munna looks pretty awesome, taking on a lovely golden hue with green flowers to boot.

That said, its evolved form, Musharna looks pretty naff – like Game Freak upped the saturation in the reds and nothing else. The pink is slightly deeper, and the blue is a little more purple.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Munna in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Munna caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is windy, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multipler to all Stardust gained. This means that each Munna caught in windy weather while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Munna candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex. Remember, you will need an Unova Stone for each Munna you want to evolve.

Thanks to Munna being a psychic-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your psychic-type catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). September's Spotlight Hours have not been announced yet, but check back next Tuesday for the primer you need to make the most your the event!