Minecraft adds tribute to YouTuber Technoblade

Minecraft maker Mojang has paid tribute to YouTuber Technoblade, whose death from cancer was announced last week.

Technoblade, real name Alex, had amassed 13 million followers over years of creating Minecraft content. He was just 23.

His passing prompted an outpouring of messages from fellow streamers and esports players, as well as acknowledgement from Mojang itself. Now, the developer has gone further and updated Minecraft Java Edition's launch screen with a nod to Technoblade's YouTube icon - a crowned Minecraft pig.

Minecraft fans have spotted the Java Edition's loading screen now also includes a crown on its Minecraft pig - a knowing nod to Technoblade from Mojang itself.

THE PIG IN THE JAVA MINECRAFT LAUNCHER IS WEARING A CROWN AS A TECHNOBLADE MEMORIAL THAT'S SO SWEET

Technoblade's death was announced in a YouTube video posted on 1st July, in which a statement was read out by Technoblade's father.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," the statement read. "If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

"We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade," Mojang wrote last week in response. "He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️"