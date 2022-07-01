Celebrated Minecraft player Technoblade passes away, aged 23

Celebrated Minecraft player Technoblade has passed away after a battle with cancer.

He was 23.

The news was shared in a video on his YouTube channel titled "so long nerds", posted to his 10 million followers.

The video features his father reading out one final message. "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead," he begins.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

"He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for," his father said. "I miss Technoblade.

"Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him."

Technoblade played Minecraft on the Hypixel server. The team there wrote an In Memoriam message.

"He will be remembered fondly and missed deeply," it reads. "He was a kind, talented, passionate young man with extraordinary potential. We are so thankful to him and grateful to have had him be such a prominent part of the greater community. In many ways, the success of many of us is tied to the success of Technoblade.

"As a personal note from me (Simon), I want to say how proud I am of what he has accomplished. I'm happy we shared great memories together, from our duels where I got completely outclassed to the rank ceremony, events, and many more. I have a hard time watching these videos now; we didn't know these were the good old days."

A number of prominent YouTubers and esports players have spoken out in support.

"I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event," said J Schlatt.

"Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend."

Said Ludwig: "I've been rewatching Technoblade's for the past hour. He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times. I'll always look up to him."

"I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humour even in the darkest moments," said Quackity.

"May he rest in peace," said Jake Lucky, with a message from Technoblade's family taken from the end of the YouTube video.

A portion of proceeds from online orders of Technoblade's merchandise will be donated to charity.