Marvel's Midnight Suns gets December release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5

Firaxis' Marvel-themed tactical RPG Midnight Suns will, following a number of earlier delays, finally launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 - but the previously announced Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions are still missing in action.

Announced last August, Marvel's Midnight Suns - which draws inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book run of the mid-90s - is superhero strategy game that follows a roster of familiar faces on an adventure blending turn-based combat, card-battling, and Fire-Emblem-style relationship building.

Midnight Suns was originally due to launch in March this year but was delayed last November in order to add "more story, cinematics and overall polish". Unfortunately, as its revised 7th October approached, publisher 2K and Firaxis made the decision to delay it once more to deliver the best possible experience for everyone."

Watch on YouTube 5 Things We Liked About Marvel's Midnight Suns (and 3 Things We Didn’t).

Finally, though, Midnight Suns has been given a release date courtesy of today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase and will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 2nd December. Unfortunately, there's still no word on the previously announced last-gen and Switch versions - which were postponed indefinitely as part of the game's most recent delay. Hopefully users of those platforms will be given an update soon.