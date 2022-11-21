If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC Wave 3 includes Maple Treeway

Mario Kart 8 heads to Maple Treeway.

Nintendo has detailed Mario Kart Deluxe's third wave of extra DLC tracks, which are now confirmed to release on 7th December.

Included in the line-up is stone cold classic course Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, which sees you zooming around the autumnal branches of a giant tree, through leaf piles and around Wiggler caterpillars.

The top-tier Rainbow Road from Mario Kart DS is another notable addition here, alongside that game's popular Peach Gardens.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 trailer.

Boo Lake from Mario Kart Super Circuit (the Game Boy Advance one), Mario Kart 3DS' Rock Rock Mountain, plus Berlin Byways, London Loop and Merry Mountain all from Mario Kart Tour round out the selection.

It's interesting to note these courses don't match up exactly with the leaked list deciphered over the summer - which did pin down the game's second wave of DLC exactly.

For example, that list had suggested Maple Treeway was arriving much later on - though we're not complaining. Still, it's intriguing to note that from here on out that leak may no longer prove up to date.

Nintendo has three more waves of DLC tracks due over the course of the next 12 months, adding a total of 48 additional tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's starting line-up.

Each wave forms part of the game's Booster Course Pass which gets you access to all six waves. Alternatively, you'll get the Booster Course Pass included if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online's premium Expansion Pack tier.

Tagged With

Comments

