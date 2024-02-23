Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

How to make a Spyglass in Lego Fortnite

How to unlock the Spyglass recipe, and what you need to craft it.

A Lego Spyglass for on a cream background for Fortnite.
Image credit: Epic Games
Jessica Orr avatar
Jessica Orr
Published on

The Spyglass recipe was added to Lego Fortnite as part of its big Gone Fishin' update in February 2024, along with Fishing Rods, Bait Buckets, the Compass, and lots more!

With the Spyglass, you can now see across great distances by zooming in. This can be very helpful when trying to scope out where to go for materials, or where to set up a new village, so we've detailed how to make a Spyglass in Lego Fortnite below.

How to make a Spyglass in Lego Fortnite

To make a Spyglass in Lego Fortnite you need:

First of all, however, you need to unlock the Spyglass recipe. To get the Spyglass recipe, place Glass in your inventory. To get Glass, you need to take Sand and Brightcores to a Metal Smelter, which sounds simple enough, but to get a Metal Smelter you need a village to be at Level 9.

This is a little annoying for new worlds, as the Spyglass is perfect for early game exploration, but it was not meant to be, unfortunately.

When it comes available, to make a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite you need:

  • 3 Blast Cores
  • 15 Brightcores
  • 35 Obsidian Slabs

Knotroot Rod is far easier to get than Glass, as you only need one Knotroot to make it at a Lumber Mill. We've got a full guide on where to get Knotroot, but generally, you'll want to be on the lookout for caves in the grasslands biome and bring an Uncommon Forest Axe.

a lego character holding a lit torch looking up at knotwood growing from a cave wall
map view of the grasslands area in lego fortnite with a cave icon circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

To make a Lumber Mill in Lego Fortnite, you need:

  • 8 Wood
  • 15 Granite

With all that build up out of the way, you can now finally make a Spyglass at a Crafting Bench!

