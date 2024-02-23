Bait Buckets in Lego Fortnite will increase your chances of attracting and catching higher tier fish to use to craft or cook a number of recipes. The higher quality bait you use, the better chances you have of attracting high tier fish.

As with most things in Lego Fortnite you will need to spend some time gathering the correct materials and building the right kind of machines to process said materials into Bait Buckets. You'll need to have a couple of machines and materials to unlock the correct recipes, but that's where we come in.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to make Bait Buckets in Lego Fortnite, including how to make a Food Processer, Fish Fillet and a Juicer.

How to get Bait Buckets in Lego Fortnite

There are several tiers of Bait Buckets you can make in Lego Fortnite, but you must make the Common Bait Bucket first and have specific pieces of machinery to unlock the other tiers.

Here are all of the Bait Bucket recipes in Lego Fortnite:

Bait Bucket How to unlock recipe How to craft Common Bait Bucket Have a Fish Fillet in your inventory and a Food Processor. x1 Fish Fillet Uncommon Bait Bucket Have a Common Bait Bucket and a Juicer. x1 Bait Bucket

x2 Vines

x3 Raspberry Rare Bait Bucket Have a Common Bait Bucket and a Juicer. x1 Bait Bucket

x3 Corn Kernel

x3 Pumpkin Seed

x3 Pepper Seed Epic Bait Bucket Have a Common Bait Bucket and a Juicer. x1 Bait Bucket

x1 Slap Juice

x1 Spicy Burger

You need to make a Common Bait Bucket before you can make the rest of the high-tier Bait Buckets and unlike the other recipes, the Common one needs an entirely different machine.

To make a Common Bait Bucket in Lego Fortnite you will need a Food Processor and a Fish Fillet. We've gone into detail about how to get each of these below, but once you've got them both you simply need to place a Fish Fillet into the Food Processor and it will create a Common Bait Bucket.

You can then go fishing with extra confidence! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How to get a Food Processor in Lego Fortnite

To make a Food Processer in Lego Fortnite you first need to have a Lumber Mill to obtain one of the key building materials.

This is the crafting recipe for a Lego Fortnite Lumber Mill:

x8 Wood

x15 Granite

Once you've built this, you can then use the Food Processor recipe for Lego Fortnite:

x8 Planks

x7 Bones

x3 Wooden Rods

x6 Granite

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Then, all you need to do is find a place at your base to put down this useful machine and you can make a Fish Fillet!

How to make Fish Fillet in Lego Fortnite

To make a Fish Fillet in Lego Fortnite you need a Food Processor and you need to use a Fishing Rod to capture at least one fish from any body of water around your map.

Once you've got both of these things, interact with your Food Processor and place the Fish into the main compartment of it. Then, as soon as the Fish is in there, it will slowly be processed and turned into a Fish Fillet.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

After it has finished processing the newly made Fish Fillet will be in the queue at the bottom of the Food Processor in the 'Processed Goods' menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How get a Juicer in Lego Fortnite

To make a Juicer in Lego Fortnite you will need to first have a Stone Breaker Machine to make one of the key ingredients.

If you don't already have one, you can build a Stone Breaker machine in Lego Fortnite by using:

x25 Knotroot

x35 Marble

Then, you can follow the Lego Fortnite Juicer recipe:

x8 Planks

x8 Marble Slabs

x5 Knotroot Rods

Once you've got all of the right materials, all that's left to do is build the Juicer. If you've got a Common Bait Bucket in your inventory, you'll instantly unlock the rest of the Bait Bucket recipes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

That's it for now!