How to craft Fishing Rods in Lego Fortnite

Fishing and Fishing Rods were added to Lego Fortnite as part of its big Gone Fishin' update in February 2024.

Now you can make multiple qualities of Fishing Rods to cast a line and get yourself a variety of little fishies to cook, or display Legendary Fish as trophies in a later update.

To help get to grips with angling in Lego Fortnite, we've explained how to craft a Fishing Rod in Lego Fortnite, which includes how to make all Fishing Rods: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic.

How to craft a Lego Fortnite Fishing Rod

If you're early on in your Lego journey, then it will be easiest to make the lowest rarity of Fishing Rod, the Common Fishing Rod. We've got details on how to unlock all types of rod below, but for now, to unlock a Common Fishing Rod you first need to:

Build a Crafting Bench at Level 1. Add Cord to your inventory.

If you're playing in a world created before the Gone Fishin' update, please note that you must add the Cord to your inventory again to unlock the Uncommon Fishing Rod recipe, even if you previously unlocked and added Cord before.

Once you fulfil these requirements, you can then craft a Fishing Rod in Lego Fortnite with:

1 Wooden Rod

1 Wolf Claw

2 Cord

If you're yet to get Cord, you first need to build a Spinning Wheel, which requires:

8 Planks

5 Wooden rods

5 Wood

5 Wolf Claws

Once you make a Spinning Wheel, just go and collect some Vines (you'll need 10 for a Fishing Rod) and then process them at the wheel to make Cord. As long as you have the other ingredients you can now make a basic Fishing Rod at a Crafting Bench!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Your Fishing Rods can be used on any body of water to catch a variety of fish, depending on the weather, time of day, and what biome you're in. However, to make fishing easier, you can also make Bait Buckets and throw bait into the water to create fishing spots.

Additionally, you're more likely to pull in a fish by using a higher rarity Fishing Rod, which is essential when trying to sucessfully catch rare or even Legendary Fish!

How to make all Fishing Rods in Lego Fortnite

If you want to catch all of the different types of fish out there, including Legendary Fish, you'll want to make higher rarities of Fishing Rod.

Remember, if you're playing in a world created before the Gone Fishin' update, please note that you must add the the material noted below (e.g. Cord for Common Fishing Rods) to your inventory again to unlock the Fishing Rod recipe, even if you previously unlocked and added that material to your inventory before.

Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

To help you catch the fish you need, here's how to make all Fishing Rods in Lego Fortnite:

Fishing Rod How to unlock recipe How to craft Common Fishing Rod Add Cord to inventory and have Crafting Bench Level 1 1 Wooden Rod

1 Wolf Claw

2 Cord Uncommon Fishing Rod Add Knotroot Rod to inventory and have Crafting Bench Level 2 1 Silk Thread

2 Knotroot Rod

3 Wolf Claw

3 Cord Rare Fishing Rod Add Flexwood Rod to inventory and have Crafting Bench Level 3 1 Drawstring

2 Wool Thread

3 Sandclaw

3 Flexwood Rod Epic Fishing Rod Add Frostpine Rod to inventory and have Crafting Bench Level 4 2 Drawstring

3 Arctic Claw

3 Heavy Wool Thread

4 Frostpine Rod

Hope you get some good catches!