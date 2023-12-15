Finding Heavy Wool in Lego Fortnite is not as simple as tracking down some Sheep and petting them until they drop some. Well, ok, maybe it is but the big challenge is surviving the extremely cold environment these specific Sheep have decided to live in.

As with many things in Lego Fortnite, finding the right type of Sheep to get Heavy Wool takes a bit of preparation, a bit of exploration and more patience than you'd first guess. However, we've got a few tips to help ease the bite of the cold weather you'll experience on your adventure to find this material.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Heavy Wool in Lego Fortnite and how to survive the Frozen Biome.

How to get Heavy Wool in Lego Fortnite

To get Heavy Wool in Lego Fortnite you need to venture into the Frozen Biome and find a Grey Sheep. On our map, this was towards the north east. You'll know you've found it as there will be snow everywhere and a sudden drop in temperature. You will need to find a way to beat the cold or risk becoming a cluster of frozen bricks.

Once you do find a way to survive the cold (if you're not sure then skip below), you need to do some exploring until you come across a Grey Sheep. Grey Sheep in the Frozen Biome will give you Heavy Wool if you pet them.

To pet a Sheep, walk up to it and make sure the dot in the middle of your screen is hovering over the Sheep. Then, press the prompted command to pet them and the happy little Sheep should drop some Heavy Wool for you. (Do not have a Sword equipped and accidentally attack the Sheep, they don't respond well to blades...)

A very good pile of fluff there. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego Fortnite

How to survive the Frozen Biome in Lego Fortnite

Now, the hardest part of getting Heavy Wool in Lego Fortnite is actually surviving the cold environment the Grey Sheep live in. Fortunately, we found some Grey Sheep on the border of the Grassland and Frozen biomes, so we only had to endure the cold for a bit.

However, if you need to venture further into the Frozen Biome, here are a few ways to survive the cold in Lego Fortnite:

Eat a Spicy Pepper - These can hold off a mild level of cold for a small period of time. You can't stack them, so we recommend only eating one at a time to feel the full benefit of them. Spicy Peppers can be found in the Desert Biome.

- These can hold off a mild level of cold for a small period of time. You can't stack them, so we recommend only eating one at a time to feel the full benefit of them. Spicy Peppers can be found in the Desert Biome. Eat a Spicy Burger - You can make this Burger with a Grill and one piece of Flour, a Spicy Pepper and one piece of Meat. This Burger will give you ten minutes of cold resistance.

- You can make this Burger with a Grill and one piece of Flour, a Spicy Pepper and one piece of Meat. This Burger will give you ten minutes of cold resistance. Craft and equip a Inner Fire Charm - Upgrade your crafting bench to the Epic Tier then use three Brightcore, three pieces of Cut Ruby, three Wool Threads and three Blast Cores to create this Charm and equip it permanently in your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

