Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges and rewards explained
Unlock your Talent in Fortnite Festival Season Two.
Fortnite Festival Season Two is here with Lady Gaga as the headliner and a new Unlock Your Talent reward track filled with enough goodies to make any budding popstar sing.
As you can guess, this event brings forth a bunch of Lady Gaga themed Fortnite rewards including a stellar new outfit, snazzy emotes and simply superb jam tracks to accompany your battle royale adventures.
Without further ado, we're here to explain the Lady Gaga Fortnite even challenges and rewards, as well as the event end date too.
On this page:
How to find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite
To find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite you need to make sure you've selected the Festival Main stage game mode. You can't access the event or complete any of its challenges in the other modes, but many of the rewards can be used across the rest of Fortnite.
All of the Lady Gaga event songs included in Fortnite
Throughout Fortnite Festival Season Two, the Lady Gaga event, the artist is the headliner and several of their hit songs will be playable as Jam Tracks until the event closes.
These are all of the Lady Gaga songs available to play throughout the event:
- Applause
- Bloody Mary
- Born This Way
- The Edge of Glory
- Just Dance
- Rain On Me
- Stupid Love
- Poker Face
All Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges explained
There are several sets of challenges for you to complete in the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite. Each time you complete a task in one of the challenge sets you'll be rewarded with Festival Points that can be spent on cosmetic rewards in whichever reward chain you choose.
Here's a brief breakdown of the reward sets for the event:
- Main Stage: Wristbands - Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards.
- Main Stage: Daily - These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours.
- Main Stage: Weekly - These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points.
- Main Stage: Ramp It Up! - These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points.
- Main Stage: Milestones - These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them.
- Jam Stage - These are a seperate set of dfaily and weekly challenges that will reward you with large amounts of Festival Points.
Remember, everything listed above can only be accessed and completed through Fortnite Festival.
All Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards
Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards for the basic reward track, including how many Festival Points they cost and which game modes they're compatible with.
|Item
|How It Looks
|Cost (Festival Points)
|Compatible Modes
|Festival Ready - Loading Screen
|1,000
|N/A
|8-Bit Beat - Jam Track
|2,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Pop-Off - Aura
|3,000
|Fortnite Festival.
|Strap Spin - Emote
|4,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
|Brightest Beat - Spray
|5,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Bloom - Jam Track
|6,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Wicked Point - Bass
|7,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Backbeat Bow - Emote
|8,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
|Chain Break - Emoticon
|9,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Best Buds - Jam Track
|10,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|The Woodworker - Drums
|11,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
All Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards
Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards. To get these, you will need to purchase the premium reward track upgrade for 1,800 V-Bucks.
Once you've unlocked this reward path, you can earn rewards in the same way as the basic tier - by collecting Festival Points through completing the event challenges.
|Item
|How It Looks
|Cost (Festival Points)
|Compatible Modes
|Chromatica Guitar - Guitar
|1,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Ride Wit Me - Jam Track
|2,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|The Gaga Collection - Loading Screen
|3,000
|N/A.
|Black Hole Sun - Jam Track
|4,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Aurora Aura - Aura
|5,000
|Fortnite Festival.
|Breaking Me - Jam Track
|6,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Chromatica Keytar - Keytar
|7,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Poker Face - Jam Track
|8,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Electric Sine - Back Bling
|9,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
|Kindness Punk - Emote
|10,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
|Enigmatic Gaga - Outfit
|11,000
|Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
Fortnite Lady Gaga event end date
Fortnite Festival Season Two Unlock Your Talent, the Lady Gaga event, is due to end on Monday 22nd April, 2024.
Now all that's left to do is Just Dance and listen to the Applause throughout this season of Fortnite Festival!