Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges and rewards explained

Unlock your Talent in Fortnite Festival Season Two.

fortnite festival lady gaga enigmatic outfit
Image credit: Epic Games
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Fortnite Festival Season Two is here with Lady Gaga as the headliner and a new Unlock Your Talent reward track filled with enough goodies to make any budding popstar sing.

As you can guess, this event brings forth a bunch of Lady Gaga themed Fortnite rewards including a stellar new outfit, snazzy emotes and simply superb jam tracks to accompany your battle royale adventures.

Without further ado, we're here to explain the Lady Gaga Fortnite even challenges and rewards, as well as the event end date too.

On this page:

How to find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite

To find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite you need to make sure you've selected the Festival Main stage game mode. You can't access the event or complete any of its challenges in the other modes, but many of the rewards can be used across the rest of Fortnite.

fortnite lobby screen pointing to festival main stage mode
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All of the Lady Gaga event songs included in Fortnite

Throughout Fortnite Festival Season Two, the Lady Gaga event, the artist is the headliner and several of their hit songs will be playable as Jam Tracks until the event closes.

These are all of the Lady Gaga songs available to play throughout the event:

  • Applause
  • Bloody Mary
  • Born This Way
  • The Edge of Glory
  • Just Dance
  • Rain On Me
  • Stupid Love
  • Poker Face
fortnite festival lady gaga key art
Image credit: Epic Games

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges explained

There are several sets of challenges for you to complete in the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite. Each time you complete a task in one of the challenge sets you'll be rewarded with Festival Points that can be spent on cosmetic rewards in whichever reward chain you choose.

Here's a brief breakdown of the reward sets for the event:

  • Main Stage: Wristbands - Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards.
  • Main Stage: Daily - These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours.
  • Main Stage: Weekly - These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points.
  • Main Stage: Ramp It Up! - These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points.
  • Main Stage: Milestones - These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them.
  • Jam Stage - These are a seperate set of dfaily and weekly challenges that will reward you with large amounts of Festival Points.
fortnite festival unlock your talent main stage challenge and quests menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Remember, everything listed above can only be accessed and completed through Fortnite Festival.

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards for the basic reward track, including how many Festival Points they cost and which game modes they're compatible with.

Item How It Looks Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes
Festival Ready - Loading Screen
A character with pink hair stands doing a peace sign in a photograph on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 1,000 N/A
8-Bit Beat - Jam Track
Two dancing figures stand motionless on an old-style recorder on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Pop-Off - Aura
A purple aura is oozing upwards from a stoic tiger standing on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 3,000 Fortnite Festival.
Strap Spin - Emote
A tiger is spinning a red guitar around them on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
Brightest Beat - Spray
A graffiti style painting of a multicoloured guitar sits on a wall that's placed on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 5,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Bloom - Jam Track
An album cover for a song called bloom sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Wicked Point - Bass
A purple bass guitar called wicked point sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 7,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Backbeat Bow - Emote
A tiger standing on the seat of a drumkit with their arms in the air on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
Chain Break - Emoticon
A tiger with a broken chain icon by their face stands on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Best Buds - Jam Track
A square with two thumbs up inside of it sits in the middle of a deep red rewards background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
The Woodworker - Drums
A wooden drumkit reward screen on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards. To get these, you will need to purchase the premium reward track upgrade for 1,800 V-Bucks.

fortnite festival unlock your talent premium reward track
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once you've unlocked this reward path, you can earn rewards in the same way as the basic tier - by collecting Festival Points through completing the event challenges.

Item How It Looks Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes
Chromatica Guitar - Guitar
A chrome coloured guitar sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 1,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Ride Wit Me - Jam Track
The cover for the song Ride Wit me, a person standing on a white background, is sitting on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
The Gaga Collection - Loading Screen
A loading screen filled with images of lady gaga sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 3,000 N/A.
Black Hole Sun - Jam Track
a person on a black background is singing on an album that sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Aurora Aura - Aura
A tiger is emitting an aurora aura while standing on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 5,000 Fortnite Festival.
Breaking Me - Jam Track
An injured teddy on a pink square as an album cover sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Chromatica Keytar - Keytar
A chrome colour keytar sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 7,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Poker Face - Jam Track
The album cover for Lady Gaga's Poker Face single sits on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Electric Sine - Back Bling
A tiger on a deep red background is wearing a purple glowing circle on their back.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.
Kindness Punk - Emote
A tiger is dancing with sparkles around them while on a deep red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.
Enigmatic Gaga - Outfit
Lady Gaga in the fortnite style wearing a pop star outfit while standing against a red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.

Fortnite Lady Gaga event end date

Fortnite Festival Season Two Unlock Your Talent, the Lady Gaga event, is due to end on Monday 22nd April, 2024.

fortnite festival season two lady gaga poker face album cover on pink background
Image credit: Epic Games

Now all that's left to do is Just Dance and listen to the Applause throughout this season of Fortnite Festival!

