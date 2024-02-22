Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges and rewards explained

Fortnite Festival Season Two is here with Lady Gaga as the headliner and a new Unlock Your Talent reward track filled with enough goodies to make any budding popstar sing.

As you can guess, this event brings forth a bunch of Lady Gaga themed Fortnite rewards including a stellar new outfit, snazzy emotes and simply superb jam tracks to accompany your battle royale adventures.

Without further ado, we're here to explain the Lady Gaga Fortnite even challenges and rewards, as well as the event end date too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite

To find the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite you need to make sure you've selected the Festival Main stage game mode. You can't access the event or complete any of its challenges in the other modes, but many of the rewards can be used across the rest of Fortnite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All of the Lady Gaga event songs included in Fortnite

Throughout Fortnite Festival Season Two, the Lady Gaga event, the artist is the headliner and several of their hit songs will be playable as Jam Tracks until the event closes.

These are all of the Lady Gaga songs available to play throughout the event:

Applause

Bloody Mary

Born This Way

The Edge of Glory

Just Dance

Rain On Me

Stupid Love

Poker Face

Image credit: Epic Games

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges explained

There are several sets of challenges for you to complete in the Lady Gaga event in Fortnite. Each time you complete a task in one of the challenge sets you'll be rewarded with Festival Points that can be spent on cosmetic rewards in whichever reward chain you choose.

Here's a brief breakdown of the reward sets for the event:

Main Stage: Wristbands - Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards.

- Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards. Main Stage: Daily - These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours.

- These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours. Main Stage: Weekly - These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points.

- These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points. Main Stage: Ramp It Up! - These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points.

- These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points. Main Stage: Milestones - These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them.

- These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them. Jam Stage - These are a seperate set of dfaily and weekly challenges that will reward you with large amounts of Festival Points.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Remember, everything listed above can only be accessed and completed through Fortnite Festival.

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event rewards for the basic reward track, including how many Festival Points they cost and which game modes they're compatible with.

Item How It Looks Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes Festival Ready - Loading Screen Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 1,000 N/A 8-Bit Beat - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Pop-Off - Aura Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 3,000 Fortnite Festival. Strap Spin - Emote Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite. Brightest Beat - Spray Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 5,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Bloom - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Wicked Point - Bass Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 7,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Backbeat Bow - Emote Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite. Chain Break - Emoticon Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Best Buds - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. The Woodworker - Drums Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale.

All Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event premium rewards. To get these, you will need to purchase the premium reward track upgrade for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once you've unlocked this reward path, you can earn rewards in the same way as the basic tier - by collecting Festival Points through completing the event challenges.

Item How It Looks Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes Chromatica Guitar - Guitar Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 1,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Ride Wit Me - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. The Gaga Collection - Loading Screen Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 3,000 N/A. Black Hole Sun - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Aurora Aura - Aura Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 5,000 Fortnite Festival. Breaking Me - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Chromatica Keytar - Keytar Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 7,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Poker Face - Jam Track Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Electric Sine - Back Bling Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale. Kindness Punk - Emote Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite. Enigmatic Gaga - Outfit Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite.

Fortnite Lady Gaga event end date

Fortnite Festival Season Two Unlock Your Talent, the Lady Gaga event, is due to end on Monday 22nd April, 2024.

Image credit: Epic Games

Now all that's left to do is Just Dance and listen to the Applause throughout this season of Fortnite Festival!