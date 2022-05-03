Italian voice actor spoils Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 details

An Italian voice actor may have dropped a big spoiler for the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Pietro Ubaldi, the voice of Daruk in the original game, was interviewed by fan site Lega Hyrule (via Resetera) and dropped a little nugget of information.

Spoilers follow.

Ubaldi has recently been recording voice lines for Nintendo's new game and it turns out he's not only dubbing the voice for Daruk, but also Daruk's ancestor.

But Daruk, the Goron champion, ends Breath of the Wild in the afterlife; and who exactly this ancestor is is unclear.

Ubaldi couldn't remember the name of the ancestor (though he clarified it's not Darunia), but described the role as more "serious".

Since this information leaked, fans are already speculating what this will mean for the final game.

Will these characters appear only in flashbacks? Or will part of the game be playable in the past? From the footage already seen, have we already witnessed different time periods?

And who exactly is this ancestor? Could it be the original pilot of the Divine Beast Rudania from 10,000 years ago? Will we also meet the ancestors of Revali, Mipha and Urbosa?

Breath of the Wild 2 was recently pushed back until spring next year.

"As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above," said series producer Eiji Aonuma.

"However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements."

