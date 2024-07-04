Knowing how to Advance Time in Zenless Zone Zero will go a long way towards helping you achiveve your goals across your perilous journey.

Some events and places in Zenless Zone Zero will only operate at specific times of day. Yes, you could patiently wait for the time to pass naturally in-game but honestly, who has the time for that?

That's why we're here to show you how to Advance Time in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Advance Time in Zenless Zone Zero

Instead of waiting patiently for time to pass, there are a few ways Advance Time in Zenless Zone Zero:

Do tasks in the city

Rest on the sofa

Complete Plot

Complete Battles

Complete Exploration Commissions

Spend time at the arcade

Spend time at the noodle shop

Spend time at the coffee shop

Resting

However, you cannot 'Rest' indefinitely, so if you've already done this and still want to skip time then you can use one of the other listed methods.

If you're not sure what you can do where you currently are, then you can always select the Time Panel in the lower right corner of your screen to check what methods you can use to advance time where you are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

A day in Zenless Zone Zero is split into four distinct periods:

Morning

Afternoon

Evening

Midnight

The streets around you will change depending on the time of day, such as some shops closing at midnight and opening in the morning.

Also, you can check out what activities are limited by the time of day by using your Schedule. You can find this by opening the Inter-Knot page:

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Then, you can switch to the 'Schedule' tab where all four time periods are displayed. Select one to then open a list of all activities achievable in or restricted to that time:

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Zenless Zone Zero.