Here's where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Official Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released a week ago today for Nintendo Switch and the guides team here at Eurogamer are working round the clock to bring you all the latest Tears of the Kingdom guides, tips and walkthroughs, which readers can access for absolutely free.

But if you're a fan of all things Zelda, or you perhaps missed out on the Collector's Edition that included the concept art book, you might want to pre-order the official The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Guide book to accompany you on your journey.

There are two editions available to purchase: the standard paperback version for £19.99/ $20.43 and the collector's hardback verison for £29.99/ $26.99. The contents are filled with everything you need to explore Hyrule from corner to corner, as well as beautiful artwork and stunning annotated maps. Both versions have the same amount of pages, so you're basically paying an extra tenner for that lush hardcover, but either will look gorgeous when displayed on your coffee table, bookshelf or alongside the rest of your Zelda collection.

Both editions will not be released until 16th June 2023, so if you're already playing Zelda TOTK and are in need of a helping hand now, be sure to check out Eurogamer's comprehensive and reliable TOTK guides here.

UK

US

If you haven't already purchased The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you can check out the links below or take a look at our guide on where to buy TOTK.

UK

US

Digital Foundry commented that TOTK looks "exceptionally nice" on the Switch OLED console. So if you want to play the game at its best when in portable mode, you might want to treat yourself to the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition Nintendo Switch OLED console. Here's some links for where you can buy it:

UK

US