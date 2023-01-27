Here's where to buy the Dead Space remake

It's been almost 15 years since we first met troubled Dead Space protagonist, Isaac Clarke, and came face-to-face with horrifying Necromorphs that must be cut limb-from-limb before they rip apart humanity, now EA and developer Motive have decided it's time to go back to where it all began.

EA just released the Official launch trailer for the Dead Space remake on the 12th of January 2023, giving gamers a closer look at what to expect when they revisit the horrors aboard the USG Ishimura. The Dead Space remake released on January 27th 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can purchase the different digital and physical versions of the Dead Space remake from the following retailers and links below.

Dead Space Standard Edition

UK PS5

US PS5

UK Xbox Series X

US Xbox Series X

PC

Dead Space Standard Edition- £49.99/$59.99 on Steam Store

Dead Space Standard Edition- £49.99/$59.99 on Epic Games Store

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of the Dead Space remake is only available digitally, and costs £10/$10 more than the Standard Edition. For that extra money you get the base game plus five exclusive cosmetics consisting of three unique suits and two suit textures.

UK

US

Dead Space Collector's Edition

There is a very impressive collector's edition of the Dead Space remake which is exclusive to the Limited Run Games Store. It retails for $274.99, and is only available from the Limited Run store in USD but can be shipped to other countries like the UK. In the Collector's Edition you'll get:

A physical Copy of Dead Space (not included in PC version)

Dead Space Collector's Box

Isaac Helmet (full-size and wearable, with working lights)

Dead Space CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Four Mini Posters

Ishimura Patch

Marker Enamel Pin

Metal 4" Marker Statue

Dead Space SteelBook

Here are links to the PS5, Xbox, and PC versions of the Dead Space Collector's Edition:

We'll continue to update this page as more retailers stock or reduce the price of Dead Space. In the meantime, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll also tweet out Dead Space news as well as deals on games, consoles, accessories, and more.