Here's where to buy God of War Ragnarök

The highly-anticipated sequel to Santa Monica Studio's God of War (2018) is out now in the form of God of War Ragnarök.

Set a few years ahead of the previous entry, Kratos and Atreus are now out in search of how to stop Ragnarök, whilst protecting their home, allies and uncertain futures. Evolving past the original with deepened combat and a strong conclusion to the Norse saga, Ragnarök has cemented itself as yet another PlayStation great – we say as much in our review.

With being one of the biggest titles of this year and a likely game of the year contender for many, this is one you don't want to miss, and below we've detailed all the different editions of the game, including their pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses, and where to find the best deals on all of them, as well as any additional merchandise or accessories to go along with it.

If you're looking for a PS5 console to play God of War Ragnarök on, there are various retailers selling bundles with the game as we covered in this handy guide. If you're just looking for a PS5 console in general, be sure to keep an eye on our PS5 stock page.

What editions are there for God of War Ragnarök?

God of War Ragnarök has four different editions across a mix of physical and digital availability.

Whichever edition you get, if you already have it pre-ordered, no matter the edition or type of release, you’ll gain access to the Risen Snow armour sets for Kratos and Atreus.

In regards to the various editions themselves, here's where you can find out more info and purchase each of them for both the UK and US:

God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök physical standard editions in the UK

Whilst most higher tier collectors editions are now out of stock for the UK, retailers such as Game are still offering standard editions with a bonus gift - in this case, a metal mini-poster of the game.

If you shop at Currys instead, you're able to save £5 from the usual price of the game's standard edition by using code 'SWFNDD' and selecting free delivery.

Below are the the full listings for physical standard editions of God of War Ragnarök in the UK:

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök physical standard editions in the US

Similarly to the UK, various US retailers have the Standard Edition available. In the US, this is being referred to as the Launch Edition for the game's launch period.

The Risen Snow armour set for Kratos and Atreus, included with Launch Edition versions of God of War Ragnarök and any pre-order of the game.

Below are the the full listings for physical standard editions of God of War Ragnarök in the US:

God of War Ragnarök Collectors Editions

For the collectors of you out there, there are two editions up for grabs: Collectors Edition and Jötnar Edition.

Both come with an assortment of physical goodies including a replica of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, a steelbook, dice set and more, whereas the latter contains a greater heft of physical bulk including all the contents of the Collectors Edition with an alternate version of the dice set and more, such as a 7-inch vinyl, cloth map of the Nine Realms and more. Below are the full contents of each:

The full contents of the God of War Ragnarök Collectors Edition.

16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer

Dwarven Dice Set

Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings

Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine

Digital Contents Voucher for Deluxe Edition content

The full contents of the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition.

16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer

Brok’s Dice Set

7 in Vinyl (featuring Music by Bear McCreary)

Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings

Falcon, Bear & Wolf Pin Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

Legendary Draupnir Ring

Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine

Digital Contents Voucher for Deluxe Edition content

If you're buying the Collectors or Jötnar edition, it's worth noting the game comes as a printed voucher with which you must redeem via the PlayStation Store - this will unlock access to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Additionally, the Digital Contents Voucher included in both the Collectors and Jötnar edition grants access to various 'Darkdale' in-game items from the Deluxe Edition - more information on what's included in that pack here.

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök collctors editions in the UK

Currently, no retailer in the UK has either collectors edition in stock, however the listings on PlayStation Direct are tagged with 'Coming soon', potentially suggesting there'll be more to come stock-wise for these editions.

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök collctors editions in the US

Similarly to the UK, most US retailers have sold out of collectors editions for God of War Ragnarök, however Amazon US still have stock of the Collectors Edition. Additionally, Best Buy were offering the Collectors and Jötnar Editions of the game too, but are currently out of stock and listed as 'coming soon'.

Here are the available options for purchasing a collectors edition in the US right now:

The full contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition of God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök Digital Editions

For those wanting to go fully digital, there's the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter of which comes with a range of bonus in-game items, also included as part of the Collectors and Jötnar editions.

These consist of:

Darkdale Armour for Kratos

Darkdale Axe Grip

Darkdale Blades Handles

Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic) for Atreus

Avatar Set

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

PlayStation 4 theme

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

If you don't want to go digital or have purchased the standard edition of the game, but still want these bonuses, there'll most likely be an option to upgrade to the deluxe edition either in-game or via the PlayStation Store and net this bonus content.

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök digital editions in the UK and US

The only way to buy a digital edition of God of War Ragnarök is through the PlayStation Store, whether directly or with a prepaid voucher.

Below are your three options for purchasing God of War Ragnarök digitally for both PS4 and PS5:

What other God of War Ragnarök merchandise and accessories are there?

On top of the game itself, there are also a few other God of War-themed items you may like such as the limited edition DualSense controller, art book, various shirts, and more.

The God of War Ragnarök Limited Edition DualSense controller.

Here's a list of the various merchandise and extra bonuses you may be interested in, for the UK and US:

The Deluxe Art Book for God of War Ragnarök.

The Deluxe Art Book for God of War Ragnarök.