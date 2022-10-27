Here's Amazon Prime Gaming's line-up for November

Amazon has confirmed the next games that will be free for Prime members in November.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Facility 47, WRC 9, Etherborn, Whispering Willows and Last Day of June complete the line-up.

Also included this month is exclusive content for online games including GTA Online, FIFA 23, and Apex Legends.

If you've not played Fallout: New Vegas before and are a Prime member, take this opportunity to see for yourself why the game is a solid fan favourite. It's also an excellent time to familiarise yourself with the series, as Amazon and Bethesda drum up excitement for the TV series.

The other standout game here is Last Day of June, which received a Recommended badge in our review at launch for its emotional punches, eerie visuals, and spine-tingling soundtrack.

