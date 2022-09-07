Guardians of the Galaxy director once pitched a Hitman movie

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has said he once pitched a Hitman movie, but it never saw the light of day.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Gunn revealed he made the pitch for a film focused on IO Interactive's bald and ever adaptable assassin just "weeks" before he got the Guardians of the Galaxy gig.

"The studio really wanted to hire me, but a producer on the project did not," he recalled.

As a result, this particular endeavour never moved any further forward for Gunn. However, there is no love lost for the director.

Gunn went on to say that, while he was initially "bummed" by the studio's final decision, he is now relieved about the way things turned out.

"Thank God, because I would have never been able to do [Guardians of the Galaxy] if they had said yes," he wrote.

While we may never know what Gunn's Hitman film would have been like, Agent 47 has still made it to the big screen - once with Timothy Olyphant as the series' barcoded assassin, and once with English actor Rupert Friend.

However, Friend's more recent Hitman film was met with fairly lacklustre reviews on its release, and its sequel was reportedly scrapped following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.