Hitman developer's fantasy RPG looks to be Xbox console exclusive

It looks like Hitman developer IO Interactive's upcoming online fantasy RPG will be an Xbox console exclusive.

Earlier this year, the Hitman developer announced it was working on a "bold" new franchise. Very little else was shared, other than a tease it would feel both familiar and "unlike anything" the studio had done before. No platforms, or even a project name, were announced at this time.

However, evidence submitted in the ongoing FTC vs Microsoft trial suggests this upcoming release - known (for now) as Project Dragon - will seemingly be an Xbox console exclusive.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Nintendo makes clear there's life in Switch yet, while Microsoft finds an opportune moment to raise prices.

Internal documents have IO listed as one of a number of companies Microsoft was seriously looking to acquire. Additionally, these documents cover the platform's "Expected Release and Previously Shipped Games".

Within this section, Microsoft has IO's releases dating back to 2000, such as its recent Hitman trilogy. It also has two other, yet to be released entries listed - IO's James Bond title (Project 007) and Project Dragon.

While Project 007 still has its platforms marked down as "TBD", Project Dragon has "PC, X/S" next to its name. Project Dragon also has its genre listed as "RPG Shooter".

This perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise. Eurogamer first reported on this Xbox project back in 2021, when our sources stated it would be a AAA-sized project featuring a large medieval-esque world and dragons. Word at the time suggested the title was being funded and ultimately published by Xbox Game Studios, pointing to a release only for Microsoft platforms.

Screenshot from Microsoft's documents.

Eurogamer has reached out to Microsoft and IO for more.