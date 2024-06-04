Hitman 3 heads to VR with dual-wielding

Hitman 3 is headed to Meta Quest 3 via a VR version that adds dual-wielding, and features a new cel-shaded art style.

Officially titled as Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, the project is being worked on by Leeds-based studio XR Games in collaboration with original developer IO Interactive.

Its addition of dual-wielding is a first for the rebooted Hitman series, allowing you to hold two weapons or items at the same time for some intriguing new quick-fire possibilities.

The game's world is said to offer a "new layer of realism" so you can wander around picking up and smashing objects to your heart's content. And there's a new cel-shaded visual style - which reminds me a little of XIII.

"We knew the Hitman audience demanded the absolute best VR experience, and only the Meta Quest 3 could power such large environments, dense crowds and emergent sandbox gameplay," said XR Games boss Bobby Thandi.

"With dual-wielding, a stunning new art-style, new features and improvements, we believe Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will set a new standard for bringing AAA franchises to Meta Quest."

Originally launched in 2021, Hitman 3 brought IO's World of Assassination trilogy to a close. The studio is now working on two new projects - including a secretive fantasy game, and a new 007 James Bond blockbuster.