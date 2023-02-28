Hitman developer confirms development of "bold new online fantasy RPG"

Hitman developer IO Interactive has confirmed it is working on a new online fantasy RPG.

This "bold" release is still in the early stages of development, IO stated today, sharing a single piece of early exploration concept art (see above).

"We are building a new world, a new IP - an online fantasy RPG," IO wrote in a new blog post. "A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IO Interactive is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before."

Eurogamer first reported on this project back in 2021, when our sources stated it would be a AAA-sized project featuring a large medieval-esque world and dragons.

Today, IO stated this new game, known for now as Project Fantasy, is a "deeply personal" one for all involved.

"From the 'Fighting Fantasy' books compelling you to choose your path, alone, against wizards, lizards, and thief kings," the studio wrote, "to the togetherness, camaraderie, agony, and delight found around the tabletop.

"For some it meant taking the role of a game master: Part storyteller, part AI opponent, part guide, part villain. For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, building a world together, and a shared goal in creating a great game experience."

IO is now looking for developers to join its team and help contribute to this new fantasy IP.

"This is just the start of our journey into this new world we are making. We hope you sense the warmth, the danger, the togetherness, and the heart we put into it... And if you do, we would be honoured if you join us," it shared.

A new adventure begins at IOI. Join the party and help us realize our vision for a bold new online fantasy RPG: https://t.co/NV4TKL1cuO pic.twitter.com/m2xDZCqbZx — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 28, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In addition to this upcoming fantasy RPG, IO is also working on a new James Bond game known for now as Project 007. There's currently little known about Project 007 other than it being a James Bond origin story.

You can find out much more about IO in a special podcast Bertie is bringing to the site soon.