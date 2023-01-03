Hitman 3 to become 'World of Assassination', will include Hitman 1 and 2

Agent 47, this is Diana, I have a new assignment for you - as of 26th January, we will be renaming Hitman 3 as 'World of Assassination'.

In addition to this, it now will also include all levels from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2. We will make this a free update for those who already own the game. Do you understand?

OK, Diana didn't actually say that, but Hitman developer IO Interactive sure did.

Watch on YouTube Ian superimposes himself into a wetsuit to play through Hitman 3's Ambrose Island map.

Earlier today, IOI shared an update detailing how players (both existing and new) will "experience, access and purchase" its recent Hitman trilogy as of later this month.

It was a snappy update consisting of two main points:

Hitman 3 will become 'Hitman World of Assassination', which will also include access to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 through our existing Access Pass system. Current Hitman 3 owners will get a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on all platforms.

We're drastically simplifying the purchase experience for new players. Hitman World of Assassination will be the single available option to start playing.

There will be two products available to purchase with this new World of Assasnation experience. The first is the standard version of the game, which will cost roughly $70 ("or local equivalent").

This edition will come with Hitman 3, along with Hitman 1's GOTY Access Pass and Hitman 2's Standard Access Pass.

The world awaits.

The second that will be made available is the World of Assassination Deluxe Pack. This is a DLC pack which will cost in the region of $30 ("or local equivalent").

This includes the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins Collection (I particularly enjoyed Lust) and the Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass.

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth? Haven Island is a place on earth.

The developer stated that as some players will already own some but not all DLC currently available, there will be flexible purchase options available.

Over on Steam, IOI is bringing in a "complete the set functionality" for the DLC packs included in the Deluxe pack.

"If you own two of the DLCs, you'll only pay $10 for the remaining DLC, rather than having to pay full price for the full Deluxe Pack," IOI explained.

Meanwhile, for those not playing on PC, the three DLCs from the Deluxe Pack will be available to purchase from the in-game store individually for $10.

IOI hopes this new "streamlined" approach to purchasing Hitman's modern trilogy will make everything "simple and straightforward" for consumers going forward.

