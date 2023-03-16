Yearly Eurogamer supporters can now claim a PS4/PS5 Hitman World of Assassination game key

Any yearly Eurogamer supporters among you can now claim a game key for Hitman World of Assassination on PlayStation consoles (the key works on PS4 and PS5).

You claim a key by going to your account settings on Eurogamer - top-right on desktop, and in the Menu on mobile (scroll down to your profile icon) - and going to the "codes" tab there.

When in the "codes" section, scroll down to the Hitman key giveaway widget and claim a code using it. You'll have to select your region from the drop-down list, too. It defaults to the Americas so make sure you do this. And that's it - let me know if you have any issues in the comments below.

If you didn't know, Hitman World of Assassination is the new name for Hitman 1, 2, and 3. They've all been collected into one place where Hitman can grow and expand in the future. I talked to IO about this World of Assassination masterplan in the Hitman piece we published the other day.

Watch on YouTube But how good is Ian really?

A demonstration of what's possible with the World of Assassination can be seen in the new Freelancer mode that was added recently, which is more of a game in its own right than a piece of added content.

Freelancer is inspired by Roguelikes and this idea of trying again and again to complete a string of missions without failing. But if you do fail, all is not lost: each time you go back around again, you keep a bit of money that helps unlock new equipment and bonuses to increase your chances of success. Freelancer even comes with a safehouse to grow and customise.

For an idea of what to expect from Freelancer, check out Ian having a play in the video embedded here. I hope you enjoy giving it a go!