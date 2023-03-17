GTA Online The Last Dose mission rewards and payout explained

The Last Dose mission rewards and payouts in GTA Online can be hard to keep track of, especially with so much going on around you when you complete a task. However, it's also useful to know what you're going to gain from spending your time on this set of five missions.

Before we get into anything else, it's crucial to know that you need to have completed the First Dose missions in GTA Online before you can access any of the content involved with the Last Dose. To do this, answer a call from Ron Jakowski and meeting him at Liquor Ace in Blaine County.

Whether you are mid-mission or you want to know what you'll gain from doing them, we're here to explain all of the Last Dose mission rewards and payout in GTA Online.

The Last Dose mission payouts in GTA Online

There are a total of five missions as part of the Last Dose set in the Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online. Each mission has a rough standard payout that you get upon completion.

Here's a list of each mission and its rough standard payout from the Last Dose:

This is an Intervention - $50,000

Unusual Suspects - $50,000

Friedmind - $50,000

Checking In - $50,000

BDKD - $50,000

From now up until Wednesday, 29th March there is 2x GTA$ and RP for completing any of the Last Dose missions. This means that we gained around $100,000 for each mission this time.

Also, you can gain some extra cash if you collect things dropped by enemies. On each mission, we've roughly gathered between $35,000 - $45,00 extra cash by picking things up as we go.

Credit: Rockstar North, Rockstar Games.

Limited-time completion rewards for The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

As well as having 2x GTA$ and RP for completing the Last Dose missions in GTA Online, there are also a bunch of other limited-time rewards for you to get your hands on.

Here's a list of the rewards you can get and how to get them:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders - Complete 'This is an Intervention'.

- Complete 'This is an Intervention'. Lime Leopard Slab Cap - Complete all of the Last Dose missions.

- Complete all of the Last Dose missions. Canvas Shoes - Complete all of the Last Dose missions.

These rewards are available from now until Wednesday, 29th March and all rewards will be received within 10 days of completing the required task.

Also, if you're in the mood, you can also get the Black Enema Flourish Ski Mask by resupplying your Acid Lab and completing a Sell mission.

Credit: Rockstar North, Rockstar Games.

The Last Dose completion reward in GTA Online

Once you've completed all of the Last Dose missions in GTA Online, Dax will call you and inform you that a special gift is waiting for you in West Vinewood.

After getting this call from Dax, you should notice this marker appear on your map:

It's listed as a 'Bonus Item'.

Once you've driven to this marker, you should see a vehicle in the parking lot with Dr Friedlander's name written on it. That's now irrelevant because the supercar is now yours!

That's right, the Ocelot Virtue worth $2,980,000 is yours for free after completing all of the Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

Once you get into the vehicle, you will be asked where you want to store it and then it's officially yours. You can now customise as you want to with a respray or an upgraded engine, money is the only limit to what you can do!

Credit: Rockstar North, Rockstar Games.

If you're about to begin your adventure into the Drug Wars DLC then we have some guides that can help you out. We have one showing you how to hack the keycard and find the warehouse clues in Unusual Suspects, and another that shows you how to find the clues in the lab in Friedmind.