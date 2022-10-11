Google announces cloud gaming Chromebooks less than a fortnight after Stadia shutdown

Less than two weeks after shutting down its Stadia streaming service, Google has announced a new range of Chromebooks "built for cloud gaming".

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo laptops will include features designed to offer optimum gaming online.

The laptops will have GeForce Now preinstalled, with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in addition to Amazon Luna (mainland USA) and Google Play.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

All three laptops will feature 120Hz+ high resolution screens, WiFi 6 or 6E, RGB gaming keyboards (on select models) and immersive audio. They've also been independently tested by game performance measurement platform GameBench to ensure a smooth experience with 120fps and console-class input latency of under 85ms.

They will also have support for GeForce Now's highest performance RTX 3080 tier, for up to 1600p resolution and 120fps gameplay.

Games on Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Play can be searched for and launched using the Chromebook's search functionality, with other cloud gaming platforms expected to be added in future.

Google is also partnering with peripheral manufacturers like Acer, Corsair, HyperX, Lenovo and SteelSeries to ensure their accessories are compatible with the new Chromebooks.

The news comes less than two weeks after Google shut down its own cloud service Stadia.

Players have since been left with largely unusable Stadia controllers, although some users are attempting to mod their controllers to prevent e-waste.

Yes, 1000+ Games | Cloud Gaming Chromebooks