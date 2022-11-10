Can't figure out how to transmog your armour in God of War Ragnarök? We've got an explainer below on what you have to do in order to change your gear's appearance.

Just be aware that you can't transmog at the beginning of the game, as it takes a while to collect the resources required to do so.

How to transmog armour in God of War Ragnarök

You might have heard that there's a transmog system in God of War Ragnarök and want to take advantage of a gear set's stats without having to wear its questionable design.

It's not explained in the game itself, but if you want to transmog a piece of armour in God of War Ragnarök you have to upgrade it fully to Level 9. This is easiest to do with waist armour and wrist armour, but chest armour will take the longest to fully upgrade and unlock transmogrification, as you need rarer resources like Smouldering Embers to max it out.

To upgrade a piece of armour, you need to go to one of the dwarven shops and spend your resources there. Once your gear is at Level 9, go into your own menu, not the shop menu, to equip the gear with the stats you want, then press square to choose what design you want to transmog it to.

You don't need to max out the armour you want to take the design of, just the piece that you want to equip. It can then be changed to any armour piece you've found or crafted so far.

Special armour sets like Lunda's, Raven Tears, Fallen Stars, and Dragon Scaled require unique resources as well as the usual leather, ingot, and iron. This means you'll have to go hunting for these specialist resources separately. The Raven Tears, for example, required you to locate Ravens, while the Dragon Scaled set requires resources from killing dragon-type enemies and picking up any loot dropped.

Unlike Kratos, your companions don't have armour with stats in Ragnarök, so you're free to change their gear to whatever you like without affecting their combat abilities.

