Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade locations and where to find Noctilucous Jade explained

The Noctilucous Jade is a precious mineral in Genshin Impact which you will inevitably need to level up some characters.

After all, making your characters stronger and leveling as many different ones as you can becomes a necessity for every player that would like to enjoy some of the game’s content. By doing so, you can take advantage of multiple combinations of elements in your party to maximize damage.

So, this guide covers how you can use Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact and where you find Noctilucous Jade nodes.

What is Noctilucous Jade used for in Genshin Impact? Noctilucous Jade is a type of ore that you can find in some regions in Genshin Impact. Although different types of ores can be used to craft items, the Noctilucous Jade is a material used strictly for ascension. To harvest them you must break the nodes from which you can get the Noctilucous Jades. Breaking them is easier if hitting with blunt attacks which means using characters that attack with claymores. These are the characters that need Noctiluscous Jade to ascend: Yanfei

Beidou Since both characters' ascension requires these ores up until the last level and it takes two days for them to respawn, you may want to farm them consistently to be prepared.