Where to find a Flapjack Rifle in Fortnite

This new weapon packs a giant magazine that spins while reloading.

The Flapjack Rifle has just been added to Fortnite, and there's even an Enhanced version to track down.

Finding the Flapjack Rifle can be tricky, especially given just how many new weapons and mechanics have been introduced as part of Fortnite Wilds.

Here's where to find a Flapjack Rifle in Fortnite, as well as some details on how to get the Enhanced Flapjack Rifle as well.

The Flapjack Rifle can be found as ground loot, and in Chests in Fortnite. It's just been added to the game as part of Chapter 4 Season 3, and is a pretty handy weapon if you know how to use it. It boasts a giant magazine size, allowing you to punish enemies and structures for a while before reloading.

How to get the Enhanced Flapjack Rifle

The Enhanced Flapjack Rifle can only be found in Vaults hidden around the Fortnite map. There are three that spawn each game, one at Mega City, one at Brutal Bastion, and another at a tower inbetween the two locations. You can see all three Vaults in the screenshot below:

To open the Vault, you will need to defeat Highcard. This AI enemy will be patrolling near the Vault once it spawns in. He has two henchman, and will drop a Vault Keycard upon death. Take this keycard to the Vault and open it. There will be one Enhanced Flapjack Rifle per Vault.

That's where to get a Flapjack Rifle in Fortnite. If you're looking for more on the new season, be sure to visit our guide on the Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date.

