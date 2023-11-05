If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite smashes concurrent user records as over 6m players log on this weekend

Life's too Fort.

Fortnite OG seasonal artwork showing old weapons, locations and remixed characters from the battle royale's original Island.
Image credit: Epic Games, @whynotll83, @StreamFNBR
Fortnite broke its own concurrent player record over the weekend, hitting an astonishing 6,172,463 users yesterday (Saturday, 4th November).

As tracked by Fortnite.gg, the return of Fortnite's original map – dubbed Fortnite OG by developer Epic – has seen an influx of players, with the battle royale mode itself also breaking records when it hit a new high of 3,109,888 simultaneous players yesterday, too.

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG Gameplay Trailer.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, Epic has had to keep a close eye on server health and capacity, warning players that they may "experience a short queue" before logging in at peak times.

"We’re continuing to monitor server health and capacity following the launch of the Fortnite OG season, and players may find they experience a short queue before logging in," Epic said in an update posted to social media.

"We appreciate your patience during this exciting time and look forward to you jumping in game."

Fortnite OG launched on Friday, and wrap-ups with a redo of the game's classic black hole event, before fully rebooting the map into an all-new Chapter 5 design before Christmas.

The battle pass is full with character skins that are mash-ups of previous Fortnite favourites, such as Peely the banana man mixed up with ice cream mascot Lil' Whip for a new skin named Lil' Split.

Because of the shortened season length - believed to last only until the start of December - the game's latest battle pass features just 50 levels.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

