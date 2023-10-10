Fortnite recruits Alan Wake, Michael Myers and Jack Skellington for Halloween

Fortnite's annual Halloween extravaganza is back for another year, and this time the battle royale has roped in a few more famous friends.

Remedy's very own Alan Wake will be available to buy as a skin later in the event, presumably timed alongside the launch of the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 (that's due on 27th October).

Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is also joining Fortnite - I like that he also has his Santa Jack costume as well - alongside Halloween's Michael Myers.

Fortnite's annual Fortnitemares event returns for 2023.

On the Island itself, a smattering of changes: some new and returning weapons (including the Pumpkin Launcher and Witch's Broom), plus the return of Fortnite's fan-favourite Horde Rush mode, which lets you take down waves of Cube Monsters as part of a squad.

Jack Skellington and Michael Myers in Fortnite. | Image credit: Epic Games

Oh, and there's a creepy new Fishstick variant named Bogstick, who looks like nightmare fuel.

Bogstick is over on the right. | Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite is also pushing on with its ongoing seasonal questline, which concerns a vampire mob boss named Kado Thorne taking over parts of the Island. Leaks suggest the coming weeks will see Thorne's time machine come into play - and the return of a familiar face from Fortnite's overall story - as this Chapter and Island map both head towards their year anniversary.

If you're keen to find out more about Alan Wake, our Bertie is talking to Remedy boss Sam Lake this week ahead of EGX 2023 - and you can submit your burning questions now.