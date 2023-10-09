Ask Sam Lake from Remedy a question about Alan Wake 2 or anything else

Remedy Entertainment's creative director Sam Lake will be at EGX this weekend, talking about the return of Alan Wake. He'll be on the EGX Theatre stage from 3pm BST on Friday 13th.

To coincide with him being at the show, I'm going to be interviewing him. But because Victoria has recently done such a thorough job of both previewing Alan Wake 2, and talking to Sam Lake about it, a window of opportunity has opened to ask questions submitted by you.

I will have my own questions to ask, of course, but I will happily move aside for thoughtful questions or funny ones - I do have a soft spot for funny ones.

So what would you like to know? Is there something about Alan Wake 2 you'd like to know, or something about the series in general? Or perhaps you've got a question about the studio's history. Do you want to know something about Max Payne, or Control? Or maybe you just want to tell Sam Lake something nice. It's up to you.

Whatever the question, please put it in the comments below, and if I end up asking it, you'll see it nicely accredited when I write the interview up.

I won't be able to ask all of the questions, and because I originally envisaged this as a Eurogamer supporters thing, I will give preference to questions from supporters. But good questions will bubble to the top regardless, so there's a good chance I'll get them in.

That's it! I hope it works out because I'd love to do something similar in the future again. Have fun and get cracking!