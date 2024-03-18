DF Weekly: new shirt designs and a returning favourite hit the DF Store

You may remember that we relaunched the Digital Foundry merch store for Black Friday last year, with a host of DF-adjacent designs for shirts, mugs, hoodies, posters and stickers. Today, we're happy to announce our first wave of new designs for 2024 - expertly modelled by Rich and Alex in this week's DF Direct show - plus the return of a fan favourite.

Meanwhile, while DF Direct started with a little merch promotion, of course there were plenty of other headlines this week that deserved their own air time. The one I found particularly interesting was Oliver's early look at Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja's upcoming PS5 blockbuster. The review embargo for this game hasn't yet expired, but a preview embargo is now up - so we're free to discuss a bit about the game and how it's shaping up.

From a technical perspective, there's a clear visual evolution here from the likes of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, the development team's last outing in 2023. Oliver picked up on the apparent inclusion of a Virtual Shadow Map (VSM) solution, which produces extremely high-resolution shadows with variable penumbra across all three graphics modes. Those modes are performance, graphics and RT, with the RT mode including reflections on smaller bodies of water (think ponds and streams).

Both of these upgrades are impressive, especially in outdoor areas, though Oliver noted that interior spaces and cities are somewhat less impressive by comparison, with a relatively naive solution for indirect lighting and ambient occlusion that doesn't measure up to the best examples we've seen on PS5. There are also some image quality concerns, including what looks like a checkerboard setup for resolution and some image breakup evident, but we'll have to wait for the full review embargo to show this in more detail.

Overall though, it's a reasonable-looking game that eclipses anything Team Ninja have produced so far and is fun to play, even though it's not a graphical masterclass and performance isn't quite up to snuff in some areas. Tom is on the review for this one, so stay tuned for that as and when!

Otherwise, the rest of the show includes discussion of upcoming Nvidia enhancements to a raft of games (think various flavours of RT and DLSS), fundamentally intriguing upgrades to Intel's open source PresentMon performance analysis tools, the accidental release of the Stellar Blade demo for PS5 and much more.

We also received some great supporter questions this week, including the mooting of console-level frame-rate capping, a la the Steam Deck and RTSS on PC, fallout from the Spider-Man debug menu and insight into our own PC storage solutions - plus, what would Digital Foundry look like if it started in the 90s?

We're almost always blessed with an abundance of fascinating questions, and if you'd like to ask some of your own to be answered on DF Direct or DF InDirect, consider joining us!