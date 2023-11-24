The Digital Foundry merch store has relaunched

We used to have a Digital Foundry merch store. We still do, actually, but we used to too. Today it relaunches with a host of new bespoke designs in a swathe of new categories, meaning you can now pick up zipped hoodies, stickers, posters and beanies in addition to more familiar shirts and mugs. Best of all, everything is 10 percent off for Black Friday.

The main difference with the new store, apart from the new designs and new categories, is that we're no longer printing on demand. All of what's available on the store has been ordered in advance, allowing us to achieve better print quality and have more freedom when choosing materials and suppliers. This should make for shirts, hoodies, beanies and other items that wear better in the long term, a quality-over-quantity attitude we've also applied to our selection of drinkware and other items.

The star of the show in the here and now is the DF Fighters shirt and poster, which comes from illustrator Rachel Hams and features the likenesses of the complete Digital Foundry team in an arcade style (artwork partially reproduced above!). I was lucky enough to take home my prototype shirt and poster early on in development and they've become one of my all-time favourite designs.

Of course, there's plenty more to come - including more categories and more designs made by some of our exceptionally talented community members over on the Digital Foundry Discord server. We're constantly impressed by the warmth, breadth and insight of this group, and of course we'd be thrilled for you to join us as well. You can find out more about the Digital Foundry supporters programme on Patreon if you're interested.

We hope you like the new merch selection, and thanks for bearing with us as we put this together. It was a bit of a longer road than we anticipated, but what's on the site now - and what's coming in 2024 and beyond - ought to be worth the wait.

If you have thoughts on the store - complaints, questions, suggestions - please share your feedback with us on whatever platform is most convenient for you: the comments below, Twitter, Patreon or the Discord are all good bets.