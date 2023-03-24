Fortnite Creative 2.0 best island map codes

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is finally here, allowing players to have access to Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), and experiences made using the new tools.

There's a bunch of new creative experiences to try out now that Creative 2.0 has launched in Fortnite, including some great ones made by Epic itself. In addition, some developers have already been busy recreating some iconic Fortnite seasons from the past.

Here are the best Creative 2.0 island map codes to check out in Fortnite, as well as an explainer on what to expect now that the new creative tools have dropped in-game.

What is Fortnite Creative 2.0?

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is a sort of umbrella term that the community is using to cover the new tools and changes to the creative portion of the game.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite gives creators access to a whole new suite of tools, taken right from Unreal Editor. This allows for much deeper experiences, and when paired with the new Creative Economy updates, there's a lot on offer for those looking to make their own modes and games.

On the player side, these experiences that have been made in Creative 2.0 will be available to play via the Discover tab in-game.

Fortnite best Creative 2.0 island map codes

Here are the codes for some of the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 island maps we've explored:

Forest Guardian ( Island Code: 0348-4483-3263 )

) The Space Inside ( Island Code: 9836-7381-5978 )

) Deserted: Domination ( Island Code: 8035-1519-2959 )

) Reclamation ( Island Code: 1135-0371-8937 )

) Atlas OG Battle Royale ( Island Code: 2179-7822-3395 )

) Modern Fortfare (Island Code: 6650-9855-3010)

Forest Guardian

First up we have Forest Guardian, a new experience created by Epic. This one is absolutely gorgeous, and really shows off the new capabilities allowed by Unreal Editor for Fortnite. You'll explore a dense forest, battling fearsome wolves and even a huge dragon. This is definitely for those looking to see what the new tools can do for Fortnite experiences in terms of visuals.

The Space Inside

The Space Inside is another Epic experience. It's part escape room, part spooky sci-fi walking sim, which tasks you with moving through trippy spaces, and unlocking doors to progress. This is a short experience that shows the variety of landscapes that can now be created using the Creative 2.0 tools.

Deserted: Domination

Deserted: Domination takes a classic capture the flag experience, and pairs it with a map that will no doubt feel a little familiar to most. It's akin to the Rust map from Call of Duty, and even features a super grainy and gritty art-style that helps sell it as a third-person shooter.

Reclamation

Recalamation is from the hard working folks over at TeamAlliance. It's a 5v5 Hardpoint style mode, where players must capture and control drill sites, while fighting off opponents.

Atlas OG Battle Royale - Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 map

Next we have Atlas OG Battle Royale by AtlasCreative, which offers up the Chapter 1 Season 3 map from Fortnite. This is a real blast from the past, and everything from the loot pool to landmarks and POIs have been recreated. Definitely one to check out if you'd like to experience what Fortnite used to be like, or if you've been playing since the very beginning.

Modern Warfare 2 Rust map (Modern Fortfare)

Creator mist_jawafett has put together a great recreation of Modern Warfare 2's Rust map. Modern Fortfare offers up a Hardpoint mode, complete with COD-esque gun skins.

It's still early days for Fortnite Creative 2.0, so stay tuned for updates to this page, as new experiences are released for players to discover!